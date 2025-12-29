Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,224 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 36,512 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 75,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,728. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

