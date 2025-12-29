iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Short Interest Down 48.1% in December

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 655,271 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 1,262,693 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,789,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,789,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 1,126,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,442. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

