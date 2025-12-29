Reviewing Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -4.03% N/A -1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flight Centre and Lindblad Expeditions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre $1.80 billion 1.24 $70.90 million N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $644.73 million 1.24 -$31.18 million ($0.66) -21.88

Flight Centre has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Volatility & Risk

Flight Centre has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flight Centre and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre 0 0 1 1 3.50 Lindblad Expeditions 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Flight Centre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, marine biologists, writers, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

