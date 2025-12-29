YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,074 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 16,792 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIGY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. 12,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98.

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (BIGY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Big Data & Analytics index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from data and software management. Securities are equally weighted within each tier. BIGY was launched on Nov 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

