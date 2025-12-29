PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Short Interest Up 89.1% in December

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,635 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 3,508 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA LDUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 17,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

