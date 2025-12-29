Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BWET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BWET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,718 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 16,511 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BWET traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 5,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296. Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (BWET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Wet Freight Futures index. The fund provides long-only exposure to the crude oil tanker shipping market by tracking an index of the near-dated wet freight futures contracts on related indexes. The portfolio has an average maturity of about 50-70 days. BWET was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Breakwave.

