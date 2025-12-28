iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,187,161 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the November 30th total of 1,124,586 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,273,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,273,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ILF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

