Short Interest in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO) Expands By 103.1%

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,775 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the November 30th total of 1,366 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.77% of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PJIO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.84. PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (PJIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to global ex-US stocks of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to invest in companies in the early growth stage. PJIO was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

