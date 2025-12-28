Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 234,925 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 143,318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,397,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,397,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP remained flat at $22.66 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.