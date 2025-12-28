Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 234,925 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 143,318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,397,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,397,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP remained flat at $22.66 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A month before the crash
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
- Jeff Brown’s Prediction: Banks Replacing Dollars Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.