Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Short Interest Update

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,624 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 15,025 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 44,552.0% in the second quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 90,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,572. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index. The Index is designed to represent the segment of the Indian equity markets.

