SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,304 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 9,189 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 87,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,368. The company has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market. The Index is a float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries excluding the United States.

