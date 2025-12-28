Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Expands By 61.2%

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,718 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 30th total of 1,066 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

DBEM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 3,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.49. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

