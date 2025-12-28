Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,311,915 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 4,301,349 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,702,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,702,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Castellum Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CTM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,152,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,850. Castellum has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of -9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

In other Castellum news, General Counsel Jay O. Wright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,134,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,491,721.65. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $513,930. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Castellum by 135.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the third quarter worth $103,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Castellum in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Castellum by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Castellum

Castellum AB is a Sweden?based real estate company specializing in the ownership, management and development of commercial properties. The company’s primary focus is on office premises and logistics facilities situated in attractive growth regions across Sweden and the broader Öresund area. With a strategic emphasis on long?term leases and strong tenant relationships, Castellum aims to deliver stable rental income and capital appreciation over time.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum has grown through a combination of land acquisitions, property development and selective portfolio divestments.

