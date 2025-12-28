Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Declines By 58.4%

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,651,355 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 3,969,831 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,178,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,178,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,261,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 822,327 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

