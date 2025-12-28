Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,091 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the November 30th total of 35,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62.
