Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,091 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the November 30th total of 35,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return. SDEM was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

