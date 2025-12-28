Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Short Interest Update

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,932 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 2,559 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIDI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares during the last quarter.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VIDI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 8,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,783. The firm has a market cap of $401.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. Vident International Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures. VIDI was launched on Oct 29, 2013 and is managed by Vident.

