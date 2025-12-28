Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO) Declines By 42.6%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,602 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 18,476 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:XTWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holcombe Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 306,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

