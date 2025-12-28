T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT) Short Interest Up 60.3% in December

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,218 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 11,987 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TGRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 39,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $901.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $46.06.

About T. Rowe Price Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

