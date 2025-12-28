GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,878 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 58,266 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GEA Group Stock Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS GEAGF traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.35. GEA Group has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

GEA Group Company Profile

GEA Group AG is a Germany-based provider of process technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petroleum. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and systems that support processes such as heating, cooling, mixing, separation, evaporation and transportation of liquids and powders. Its product portfolio spans centrifuges, separators, heat exchangers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, filtration and membrane systems, as well as advanced automation and digitalization tools to optimize plant performance and ensure product safety.

With origins dating back to the late 19th century, GEA has evolved from a regional metal trading enterprise into a global technology group.

