Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Grows By 90.2%

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,901,727 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the November 30th total of 6,257,362 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 30,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

