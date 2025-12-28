Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Grows By 90.2%

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,901,727 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the November 30th total of 6,257,362 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKPNF
Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.6%
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.
KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
- $100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.