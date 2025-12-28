Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,166 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 10,989 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hannover Ruck stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.33. Hannover Ruck has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Ruck will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non?proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance?linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia?Pacific and other global markets.

