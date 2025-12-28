MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,673 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 41,926 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 208,637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:MEGI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.75. 243,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,782. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeremy Anagnos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $118,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,400. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 40.5% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 226,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 62,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

