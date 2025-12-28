Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,488 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 71,801 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

GGT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 160,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Multimedia Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

