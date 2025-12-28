Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Short Interest Up 66.4% in December

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,534 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 15,948 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NBOS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The company has a market cap of $459.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBOS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 140,400.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

