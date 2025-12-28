Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Short Interest Up 66.4% in December

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,534 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 15,948 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NBOS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The company has a market cap of $459.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBOS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 140,400.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

See Also

