Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 171,102 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the November 30th total of 100,634 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 479,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,171. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

