ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,792 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the November 30th total of 2,909 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UMDD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.25. ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.86% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float. The investment adviser of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC .

