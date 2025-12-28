Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Grows By 69.4%

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,184 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 1,289 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 155.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 3.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.03.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.