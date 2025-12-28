Short Interest in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Increases By 107.5%

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 102,775 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the November 30th total of 49,526 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,012. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $207.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

