Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,108,062 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the November 30th total of 2,862,480 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,909,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TMF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.07. 4,901,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,706. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 115.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 482,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 258,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

