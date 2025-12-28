Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 208,237 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the November 30th total of 95,556 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of DBO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.