OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 49.8% in December

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,660,003 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 9,277,928 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,293,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,293,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUT

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $249,968.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,873.48. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 822,845 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 758,952 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $13,705,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $11,388,000.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.