Short Interest in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Rises By 63.7%

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,060,033 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the November 30th total of 17,752,956 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,809,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael John Cramer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,396.26. This trade represents a 39.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 54,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $896,092.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 181,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,704.43. The trade was a 42.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 203,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,674 in the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Primo Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Primo Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 2,420,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Primo Brands has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. Primo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin?off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

