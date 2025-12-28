VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 60.6% in December

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,386 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 23,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Free Report ) by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of VOC Energy Trust worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VOC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 91,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.32. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 87.74% and a return on equity of 75.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.8%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC’s structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust’s asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

