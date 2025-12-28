MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in December

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,201 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 11,230 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. MISUMI Group has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.46.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc is a Tokyo-based industrial supplier specializing in configurable components and automation solutions for the manufacturing sector. Through its proprietary e-catalog platform, the company offers a broad portfolio of mechanical parts, including linear motion systems, bearings, fasteners and workholding devices. Customers can select from a vast library of standard items or specify custom dimensions online, with real-time CAD downloads and instant pricing to support rapid design cycles.

In addition to off-the-shelf components, MISUMI Group provides precision press-die and plastic-mold parts under its Die Components business.

