Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,948 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 9,256 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:NRILY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $43.20.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRILY shares. Citigroup upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

