Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,176 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the November 30th total of 26,220 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Luvu Brands Stock Down 18.2%

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 583,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,179. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc (OTCMKTS: LUVU) is a public holding company that operates a multi-channel grocery and consumer products distribution platform under the Angel Food Ministries brand. Through a network of community partner sites such as churches and civic centers, the company offers consumers access to branded grocery staples, fresh and frozen foods, home and personal care products at competitive prices.

The Angel Food Ministries division was originally founded in 1994 to provide affordable groceries in underserved communities.

