Analyzing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Noble Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Group and Great Elm Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group $23.11 million 3.49 $12.89 million N/A N/A

Great Elm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noble Group and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Great Elm Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Noble Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Noble Group is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Group and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group 13.94% -13.12% -6.71%

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Noble Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Group

(Get Free Report)

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company’s Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.