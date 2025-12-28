Head to Head Comparison: Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) and Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) and Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pediatrix Medical Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarantus Bioscience has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pediatrix Medical Group and Amarantus Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pediatrix Medical Group $2.01 billion 0.93 -$99.07 million $1.90 11.52 Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amarantus Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pediatrix Medical Group and Amarantus Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pediatrix Medical Group 8.44% 20.45% 7.94% Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Amarantus Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pediatrix Medical Group and Amarantus Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pediatrix Medical Group 0 4 1 1 2.50 Amarantus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Amarantus Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amarantus Bioscience is more favorable than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Summary

Pediatrix Medical Group beats Amarantus Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pediatrix Medical Group



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, sonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals, including pediatric nurse practitioners, echocardiographers, other diagnostic technicians, and exercise physiologists; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians, pediatric gastroenterologists; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX, Inc. and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Amarantus Bioscience



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

