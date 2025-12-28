Contrasting EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. EOG Resources pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 24.49% 19.80% 12.17% Diamondback Energy 27.32% 9.57% 5.70%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EOG Resources and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 17 12 1 2.47 Diamondback Energy 0 1 20 1 3.00

EOG Resources currently has a consensus price target of $138.93, indicating a potential upside of 34.20%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $188.76, indicating a potential upside of 29.02%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Diamondback Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.37 $6.40 billion $10.04 10.31 Diamondback Energy $11.07 billion 3.79 $3.34 billion $14.39 10.17

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats EOG Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

