RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Head to Head Analysis

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 2.48% 1.78% 0.69% Alexander & Baldwin 33.62% 7.29% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 3 3 2 1 2.11 Alexander & Baldwin 0 5 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.35%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus price target of $20.95, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Alexander & Baldwin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.37 billion 0.85 $68.02 million $0.05 153.50 Alexander & Baldwin $236.67 million 6.35 $60.54 million $1.01 20.46

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 138.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Alexander & Baldwin on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

