First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,563 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 4,630 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 10,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2484 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF
The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio. FTDS was launched on Dec 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
