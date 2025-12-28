First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,563 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 4,630 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 10,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2484 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio. FTDS was launched on Dec 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.