Contrasting Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Soho China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) and Soho China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Five Point and Soho China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soho China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Soho China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $193.90 million 4.21 $68.30 million $1.30 4.27 Soho China $214.29 million 1.61 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho China.

Volatility and Risk

Five Point has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho China has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Soho China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 48.56% 4.24% 2.99% Soho China N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats Soho China on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Soho China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

