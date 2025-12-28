Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,457 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 173,140 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

DTCK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 146,344,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Davis Commodities has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTCK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Davis Commodities to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Davis Commodities in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davis Commodities has an average rating of “Sell”.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities, Inc is a merchant and supply chain management company specializing in agricultural commodities. Through its subsidiaries, the company sources, trades, and distributes products such as grains, oilseeds, coffee, sugar and related derivatives. Davis offers end-to-end solutions that include risk management, financing, quality control and logistics services to a diverse base of growers, processors and food manufacturers.

Founded in 2019, Davis Commodities completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker DTCK in 2020.

