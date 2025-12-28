E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 220,434 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 137,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of E-Home Household Service in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E-Home Household Service currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 8.4%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:EJH Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 90,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) is a China-based provider of residential and commercial household services delivered through an integrated online platform. The company connects end customers with a network of vetted service providers, offering a one-stop solution for a range of in-home and property maintenance needs. E-Home’s technology-driven model emphasizes convenience, transparent pricing and quality control, enabling customers to book services via mobile app or web interface and track job progress in real time.

The company’s core service offerings include professional house cleaning, renovation and decoration, plumbing and electrical repairs, HVAC maintenance, landscaping and moving assistance.

