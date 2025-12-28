E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 220,434 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 137,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of E-Home Household Service in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E-Home Household Service currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EJH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service
E-Home Household Service Trading Down 8.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:EJH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 90,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $64.00.
About E-Home Household Service
E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) is a China-based provider of residential and commercial household services delivered through an integrated online platform. The company connects end customers with a network of vetted service providers, offering a one-stop solution for a range of in-home and property maintenance needs. E-Home’s technology-driven model emphasizes convenience, transparent pricing and quality control, enabling customers to book services via mobile app or web interface and track job progress in real time.
The company’s core service offerings include professional house cleaning, renovation and decoration, plumbing and electrical repairs, HVAC maintenance, landscaping and moving assistance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E-Home Household Service
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The end of the Silicon chip??
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
- GOLD ALERT
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.