Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) Grows By 74.1%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,680 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 3,263 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.2%

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $425.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,759,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $2,632,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 49.1% in the third quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 190,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 100.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company’s portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company’s flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.