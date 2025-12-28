iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,496 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 13,449 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 409,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
COMT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.62.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The end of the Silicon chip??
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
- GOLD ALERT
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.