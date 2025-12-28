iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,496 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 13,449 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 409,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -59.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14,612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 1,104,092 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,741,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,367.0% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 193,290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 234,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 156,836 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 676.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 134,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 117,391 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

