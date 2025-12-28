Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Drops By 63.9%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,250 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 6,240 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZKAP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. 46,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly Bank of the Ozarks until its rebranding in 2018, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank has expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to serve clients across the Southeast, Southwest and select Northern markets. Its operations include a network of branches and loan production offices in states such as Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Texas and California.

The bank’s core business centers on specialty lending, with a particular focus on commercial real estate financing.

