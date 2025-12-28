Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 54.5% in December

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,391 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 44,815 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ohmyhome in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Ohmyhome Company Profile
Ohmyhome (NASDAQ: OMH) is a Singapore-based property technology company offering an integrated online platform for residential real estate transactions. The company’s core business focuses on simplifying the home-buying, selling and renting process through a combination of digital tools and professional agent support. Its platform features end-to-end solutions that guide users from property search and valuation to mortgage facilitation and post-sale services such as renovation and furnishing.
Through its website and mobile application, Ohmyhome connects homeowners, buyers and tenants with a network of licensed agents who provide personalized advisory services.
