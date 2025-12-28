Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Declines By 41.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,578 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 58,925 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0%

APRE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,666.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.12%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Marc Duey acquired 21,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,107.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 256,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701.35. This trade represents a 9.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies that restore tumor suppressor function in cancers driven by TP53 mutations. The company’s lead investigational agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246), is designed to convert mutant p53 protein into a form that induces programmed cell death in malignant cells. Aprea’s research focuses on hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as solid tumors harboring TP53 mutations.

Eprenetapopt has advanced through multiple clinical trials, including pivotal studies assessing its efficacy in combination with hypomethylating agents for patients with MDS.

