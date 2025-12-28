Avidbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) Short Interest Down 63.2% in December

Avidbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,975 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 32,507 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Avidbank stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. 64,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Avidbank had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVBH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avidbank in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avidbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidbank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of Avidbank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Avidbank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avidbank in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Avidbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidbank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avidbank in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products.

Featured Stories

